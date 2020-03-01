Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Drug barons and yahoo boys are investing in Nigerian music industry ' Veteran singer, Zaaki Azzay
Veteran singer, Zaaki Azzay, has alleged that the Nigerian music industry as of today, is driven by investments from drug barons and Internet fraudsters also known as Yahoo Boys. Zaaki who is famous for his 1996 hit song 'Na Me Go Marry Am', said this ...

2 hours ago
1 ALLEGED ATTACK ON APC LEADER: Oshiomhole breached processes, protocols – Esele - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
2 CORONAVIRUS VOX POP: Panic everywhere - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
3 Drug barons and yahoo boys are investing in Nigerian music industry ' Veteran singer, Zaaki Azzay - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 If coronavirus manifests, we catch it immediately — Ehanire, Health Minister - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
5 How we detected Nigeria’s first Coronavirus case — Olumuyiwa, virologist - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
6 Slovak’s Ordinary People’s party takes lead in polls - PM News, 3 hours ago
7 Berlin International Film Festival: Iranian film about executions wins top prize - News Breakers, 3 hours ago
8 Prophet Odumeje ‘Delivers’ Actress Aniagbaoso From A Yahoo Boy That Used Her Womb - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 3 hours ago
9 South Carolina primary: Biden favoured to win by large margin - PM News, 3 hours ago
10 Police Ordered To Delete Kobe Bryant Crash Photos To Avoid Discipline – Sources - Reporters Wall, 3 hours ago
