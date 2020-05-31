Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Dugbe Market Fire: Governor Makinde Fulfils Promise, Gives Out Cash Palliative
Naija Loaded  - Barely a month after the fire incident that razed the Dugbe market complex building and goods within the shops worth 500 million naira, the Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 Thousands Protest In UK Over George Floyd's Death - Tori News, 55 mins ago
2 ‘We’ve enabled a generation of men who believe women should be exploited’ – Adekunle Gold react to death of UNIBEN student - The Info NG, 55 mins ago
3 “Uwaila Omozuwa was a virgin before she was raped” – Women leader says (video) - The Info NG, 57 mins ago
4 MARYAM SANDA: POLICE PROSECUTORS WANT APPEAL COURT TO AFFIRM DEATH SENTENCE FOR ALLEGED HUSBAND KILLER - Abuja Reporters, 1 hour ago
5 Journalist Narrates How Nnamdi Kanu Allegedly Rented Duplex For Girlfriend After Impregnating Her, Built House In Enugu With Biafra Funds - FR News, 1 hour ago
6 Kano Govt Announces Death Of Two Coronavirus Patients - Naija Loaded, 1 hour ago
7 Over 30 killed in Eastern Burkina Faso attack - Daily Times, 1 hour ago
8 Tinubu meets with eight Governors in Lagos over Ondo, Edo primaries - Newzandar News, 1 hour ago
9 Oyo Govt speaks on corrupt security officers at its borders exposed in POLITICS NIGERIA’s report - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
10 Coronavirus: Wake Up To Reality Of COVID-19 – Kogi Lawmaker Tells Yahaya Bello - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
