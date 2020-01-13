

ECOWAS Court Entered 48 Decisions in 2019 This Day - Alex Enumah in Abuja The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court, on Monday, disclosed that it disposed of a total of 48 decisions in 2019, the highest number of decisions given in a single year by the court since its inception in 2001.



