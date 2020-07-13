Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

ECOWAS hands over medical equipment to Nigeria
News photo The Nation  - Vincent Ikuomola and Moses Emorinken, Abuja THE Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has handed over essential medical equipment to Nigeria as part of the regional response strategy to the COVID-19 pandemic.

9 hours ago
