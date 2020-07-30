Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EDO 2020 | No Kneeling Stunt will Save Oshiomhole, APC from Defeat, Vows Edo Deputy Gov
News photo Metro Watch  - By Ngozi Ekhator The Edo State Deputy Governor and the running mate of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the state’s forthcoming gubernatorial election, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, has insisted that no amount of kneeling stunt will save the former ...

6 hours ago
