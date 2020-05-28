Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EDO GUBER: Fresh hurdle for Ize-Iyamu, as APC LG chairmen back Obaseki
Ripples Nigeria  - Chairmen of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 18 local government areas of Edo State have kicked against the waver granted Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu by the National Working Committee of the party on May 21, 2020.

12 hours ago
1 Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano Airports To Reopen Soon - Tori News, 5 hours ago
2 Another death looms in Aso Rock, CoS will run into crisis — Primate Ayodele - The Eagle Online, 5 hours ago
3 Cross River takes a swipe on FG over COVID-19, we should be your pride, not your shame - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
4 Borno govt discharges 135 COVID-19 patients - NNN, 5 hours ago
5 Denmark to allow tourists from Norway, Germany, Iceland from June 15 - NNN, 5 hours ago
6 Ekweremadu Says Only God Can Determine His Political Future For 2023 - The Cheer News, 5 hours ago
7 Uneasy calm as monkeys attack medical officials, steal Covid-19 blood samples - Blueprint, 5 hours ago
8 #JusticeForTina: Outrage As 16-Yr-Old Girl Who Was Shot By A Police Officer In Lagos Dies - The Breaking Times, 6 hours ago
9 FG Has No Power To Seize States' Funds - Ekweremadu - Tori News, 6 hours ago
10 I have returned to PDP in Ekiti to make it stronger, Segun Oni replies Fayose - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
