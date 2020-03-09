

News at a Glance



EDO: PDP ‘ll take over abandoned 14 assembly seats, sack Obaseki — Orbih Vanguard News - Outgoing Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo State, Chief Dan Orbih, who has been in the saddle for 12 years, and whose tenure will end this month spoke to Vanguard on Edo politics, chances of the PDP in the forthcoming governorship ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



