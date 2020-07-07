Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EFCC Acting Boss, Magu Allegedly Detained Overnight as Questioning Continues
News photo The Herald  - Embattled Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu was allegedly detained overnight at the Police Force headquarters in Abuja as

2 hours ago
Magu detained overnight as questioning enters second day Nigerian Eye:
Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), will face another day of questioning on Tuesday over the activities of the agency under his watch.He was detained on Monday night at the police headquarters in Abuja.
EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu reportedly detained after he was drilled by the presidential investigation panel Gistvile:
Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC was…
EFCC Acting Boss, Magu Detained Overnight as Questioning Continues (Details) Tori News:
More details about the interrogation of acting EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu have been released.


