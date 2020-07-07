Post News
News at a Glance
EFCC Acting Boss, Magu Detained Overnight as Questioning Continues (Details)
Tori News
- More details about the interrogation of acting EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu have been released.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Eye:
Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), will face another day of questioning on Tuesday over the activities of the agency under his watch.He was detained on Monday night at the police headquarters in Abuja.
ODU News:
Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, spent the night at a police cell after he was arrested by operatives of the Department of States Security Service on Monday. According to PUNCH, Magu was detained at the ...
TV360 Nigeria:
The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu will face another day of interrogation on Tuesday over the activities of the agency under his watch.
Gistvile:
Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC was…
Ofofo:
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu has been detained. He was taken away from the Presidential Villa, where he was interrogated to the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) at about 10.15pm on Monday, ...
Naija on Point:
The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu testified before a panel looking into allegations levelled against him by Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN). For long ...
