EFCC Acting Boss, Magu Detained Overnight as Questioning Continues (Details)
News photo Tori News  - More details about the interrogation of acting EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu have been released.

9 hours ago
Magu detained overnight as questioning enters second day Nigerian Eye:
Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), will face another day of questioning on Tuesday over the activities of the agency under his watch.He was detained on Monday night at the police headquarters in Abuja.
EFCC Boss Magu Detained Overnight In Police Cell ODU News:
Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, spent the night at a police cell after he was arrested by operatives of the Department of States Security Service on Monday. According to PUNCH, Magu was detained at the ...
Magu detained overnight as questioning enters second day TV360 Nigeria:
The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu will face another day of interrogation on Tuesday over the activities of the agency under his watch.
EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu reportedly detained after he was drilled by the presidential investigation panel Gistvile:
Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC was…
EFCC Boss, Magu Detained | Hot News Ofofo:
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu has been detained. He was taken away from the Presidential Villa, where he was interrogated to the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) at about 10.15pm on Monday, ...
EFCC boss Magu detained overnight, see the allegations against him Naija on Point:
The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu testified before a panel looking into allegations levelled against him by Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN). For long ...


