EFCC Arrests Former Attorney General, Mohammed Adoke At Abuja Airport Upon His Arrival From Dubai (Photo)
GQ Buzz  - Former Attorney General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, has arrived Nigeria from Dubai. The ex-AGF left Dubai following pressure from EFCC boss Ibrahim Magu who reportedly held series of meeting with Dubai authorities in ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online EFCC arrests former AGF, Adoke, on arrival from Dubai The former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, has returned to Nigeria. He arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja ...
The Guardian:
The former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, has arrived in Nigeria from Dubai. The EFCC disclosed this on its twitter handle on Thursday...
Ripples:
Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the lawyer to the former Attorney –General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, said on Thursday that his client returned to the country “voluntarily.” The EFCC had said the ex-AGF left Dubai following “ ...
Olisa TV:
The immediate past Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), has been arrested in Abuja. This was disclosed in a short message sent to ThePunch by his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN). OZekhome stated that the ...
PM News:
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC confirmed Thursday night that its operatives arrested former justice minister and attorney-general Mohammed Bello Adoke at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja as he landed from Dubai.
The Eagle Online:
Adoke, who had been out of the country for some years, arrived Nigeria on Thursday from Dubai, United Arab Emirates into the waiting arm of operatives of the EFCC at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja
Nigerian Eye:
Mike Ozekhome, counsel to Mohammed Bello Adoke, says the former attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice was picked on arrival on Thursday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja by Interpol officials.Adoke has now been ...
The News Guru:
Mohammed Bello Adoke, former Attorney-general and justice minister, declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, is on his way to Nigeria from Dubai. According to a report by Premium Times, the embattled ex-AGF left Dubai Thursday ...
The Giant:
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has picked up a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Adoke( SAN) upon arrival from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.Adoke is being probed alongside others over $1.
The Citizen:
The immediate-past Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), has been arrested in Abuja. His lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) in a short message sent to our Correspondent, stated that the ex-minister was ...
The Paradigm:
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested former Attorney General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, on arrival from from Dubai. The ex-AGF left Dubai on Thursday following pressure from EFCC. The EFCC ...
Naija News:
Adoke Arrested By Interpol Officials Nigeria’s former attorney-general and minister of justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke has been picked up on arrival at the Abuja International Airport by Interpol officials.
Concise News:
Former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Mohammed Adoke has been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by International police organisation (INTERPOL).
Affairs TV:
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested Mohammed Bello Adoke, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, AGF. Adoke was arrested by operatives of EFCC upon his arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International ...
NGG:
Former Attorney-General and Justice Minister, Mohammed Bello Adoke, who was arrested by Interpol in Dubai


