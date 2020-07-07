Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu Faces Suspension After Being Detained
News photo I Don Sabi  - The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, for over six hours, testified before a

Day 2 of EFCC Chairman, Magu’s interrogation begins Nigerian Eye:
The embattled Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, on Tuesday appeared again before the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel probing allegations of corruption against him.Mr. Magu was quizzed on Monday and taken to the ...
10 Key Allegations Against Ibrahim Magu, Suspended Acting EFCC Chairman Naija News:
Ten key allegations against Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting EFCC Chairman have emerged. Naija News had reported earlier that President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended Magu as EFCC Acting Chairman. The suspension is coming at a time Magu is facing a ...


