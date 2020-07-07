Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


EFCC Boss, Magu Thrown Into A Cell, Detained By Police In Abuja - REPORT
Kevid  - The ordeal of Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, got worse on Monday evening when he was thrown into a cell at the Force Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters in Area 10, Federal Capital Territory, ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Ondo Lawmakers Divided Over Deputy Governor’s Impeachment - The Breaking Times, 1 hour ago
2 How We Helped Akeredolu Manipulate 2016 Election In Ondo – Ex-SSG - Information Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Speaking Legally On Governor Obaseki’s PDP Candidature! - Ikenga Chronicles, 3 hours ago
4 FG Reacts To Viral Video Of Nigerian Man Assaulted In Pakistan - Information Nigeria, 3 hours ago
5 Brazil President, Jair Bolsonaro, tests positive for coronavirus - Ripples, 3 hours ago
6 EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu Suspended - Naija Olofofo, 4 hours ago
7 EFCC Boss, Magu Suspended From Office Over Alleged Corruption - News Rangers, 4 hours ago
8 Ondo Deputy Governor in battle to save seat as State Assembly commences impeachment proceedings - YNaija, 4 hours ago
9 House Promo: Own A Duplex at the price of A Flat - Gistvile, 4 hours ago
10 Ondo Deputy Gov Heads To Court To Scuttle Lawmakers Impeachment Process - News Rangers, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info