

News at a Glance



EFCC Convicts “Wear It All” Boutique Owner For Fraud (Photos) Naija Choice - EFCC Convicts Babatunde Rufai “Wear It All” Boutique Owner For Fraud Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos has convicted and sentenced one Babatunde Rufai,...



News Credibility Score: 21%



