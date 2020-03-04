

News at a Glance



EFCC Discovers Coffin In Home Of Suspected Fraudsters Sahara Reporters - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission recovered a miniature coffin in the home of some suspected Internet fraudsters. Operatives of the anti-graft agency raided a house belonging to one Azeez Adebowale in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.



News Credibility Score: 95%



