EFCC: Magu Detained Overnight As Presidency Panel Resumes Grilling Today
News photo Naija News  - Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was not released yesterday after facing a panel set-up by President Muhammadu Buhari to probe activities of the commission.

6 hours ago
Uncertainty as panel grills Magu in Aso Rock Blueprint:
Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu was Monday grilled in Aso Rock by the presidential panel probing the activities of the agency. The panel reportedly sat at the Banquet Hall wing of the Presidential Villa.
Presidential Panel Grills Magu For Over 6 Hours, To Continue Tuesday Aledeh:
Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has been facing a Presidential panel set up to investigate corruption allegations against him.
Magu quizzed!Ag EFCC boss faces 5 man panel set up to probe him over alleged fraud Nigerian Pilot:
Arrives Villa at about 1.35pm, grilled for 4 hours As controversy trails his reported arrest by operatives of DSS He only honoured invitation by Presidential Panel on alleged fraud – EFCc Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, ...


