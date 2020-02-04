Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EFCC, NDLEA To Partner Against Money Laundering, Drug Abuse In Sokoto
Yes International! Magazine  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Sokoto zonal head, Mr Abdullahi Lawal, has expressed the Commission’s readiness to join forces with National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to end terrorist financing, money laundering and curb ...

3 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Akeredolu in Aso Rock, invites Buhari to commission N5bn flyover in Ondo - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
2 Update: Photos of the 17-year-old Housewife who Stabbed her Husband to Seath in his Sleep - Luci Post, 2 hours ago
3 Ex-convict arrested in Anambra for armed robbery six months after release from prison - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Abacha Loot: US, Jersey, repatriate N112 billion laundered by Kebbi Gov, Bagudu - Desert Herald, 2 hours ago
5 Corps Members Commend FG On New Allowance - The Pointer, 2 hours ago
6 US optimistic on lifting Nigeria visa ban, says Pompeo - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
7 OkadaBan: Riders, traders threaten NO SECOND TERM for Sanwo Olu - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Governor Makinde, PDP Leaders Extol Oyinlola’s Virtue At 69 - Inside Oyo, 2 hours ago
9 Lesotho first lady charged with ‘murder’ over killing of PM’s ex-wife - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
10 Siblings allegedly 'sell' mentally challenged sister's baby for N350k - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
