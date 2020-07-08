EFCC WITNESS DENIES GIVING SHEHU SANI 25,000 DOLLARS Abuja Reporters - Alleged Fraud: EFCC Witness, Sani Dauda, Denies Giving Shehu Sani $25,000 As Bribe Dauda, who testified on a two-count charge bordering on alleged bribery against Shehu Sani on Tuesday in Abuja, told the court that he personally took the money to the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%