EFCC WITNESS DENIES GIVING SHEHU SANI 25,000 DOLLARS
News photo Abuja Reporters  - Alleged Fraud: EFCC Witness, Sani Dauda, Denies Giving Shehu Sani $25,000 As Bribe Dauda, who testified on a two-count charge bordering on alleged bribery against Shehu Sani on Tuesday in Abuja, told the court that he personally took the money to the ...

11 hours ago
Alleged bribery: Another witness indicts Senator Sani as court adjourns till July 9 Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Alleged bribery: Another witness indicts Senator Sani as court adjourns till July 9 Again, a prosecution witness Mohammed Dauda, on Wednesday, testified against former Senator Shehu Sani, in the alleged bribery charge filed against him ...
‘My father handed over money Shehu Sani returned to the EFCC as exhibit’, witness tells court The Guardian:
Mr Mohammed Dauda, a prosecution witness on Wednesday told the Federal High Court Abuja that his father handed over the money Sen. Shehu Sani, returned to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as an exhibit.
What I know about my father’s relationship with Shehu Sani, witness tells court Premium Times:
Mr Dauda told the court that he was there when his father gave money to the EFCC as exhibit.
$25,000 FRAUD: Shehu Sani knelt, begged me to change my statement, witness tells court Ripples Nigeria:
The trial of Senator Shehu Sani’s alleged $25,000 fraud resumed in court on Tuesday with a prosecution witness, Alhaji Sani Dauda continuing his testimony.
$25,000 Bribery: EFCC Did Not Recover Any Money From Shehu Sani – EFCC’s Witness Sani Dauda KOKO TV Nigeria:
Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani’s case with the EFCC has resurfaced amidst Ibrahim Magu’s ordeals as the hearing for his two-count charge bordering on alleged bribery  resumes hearing.
I did not give Shehu Sani bribe – witness tells court Gistvile:
Alhaji Sani Dauda, a prosecution witness, on Tuesday, denied giving Sen. Shehu Sani bribe.…
Kevid:
Dauda, who testified on a two-count charge bordering on alleged bribery against Shehu Sani on Tuesday in Abuja, told the court that he personally took the money to the anti-graft agency because he was forced by the commission.Chairman of ASD Motors, ...
$25,000 Bribe: Shehu Sani Knelt, Begged Me To Change My Statement - EFCC Witness Gist Punch:
Prosecution witness and victim in the alleged $25,000 (Twenty-Five Thousand Dollar) fraud, involving Senator Shehu Sani, Alhaji Sani Dauda, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, continued his testimony before Justice I.E Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, ...
How Shehu Sani Asked For $20,000 To Bribe Magu – Witness Reveals Tori News:
He made the disclosure at the resumed trial of a former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani.


