

News at a Glance



EFCC arrests ‘Yahoo’ boy with coffin, five others in Ibadan Loveworld Plus TV - • Agency hands over recovered N263m to Kwara govt • Remands oil marketer over alleged forgery, takes custody of suspected oil thieves A mini-coffin suspected to contain fetish materials was found with a 38-year-old suspected internet fraudster, Azeez ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



