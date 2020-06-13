Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu, Says Commission not Involved in Hushpuppi’s Arrest
News photo My Celebrity & I  - The acting chairman of the anti-graft agency, EFCC, has reacted to the arrest of Instagram celebrity, Ramon Igbalode popularly known as Hushpuppi. Hushpuppi was on Wednesday June 10 arrested in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) alongside his ...

The acting chairman of the anti-graft agency, EFCC, has reacted to the arrest of Instagram celebrity, Ramon Igbalode popularly known as Hushpuppi. Hushpuppi was on Wednesday June 10 arrested in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) alongside his ...
Premium Times:
"We are not all about arresting, prosecuting and chasing of internet fraudsters," Mr Magu said.
The Nigerian anti-graft commission EFCC has cleared its name out of Hushpuppi’s mess, saying it has no hand in his arrest.
The acting chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, says the anti-graft agency is yet to be involved in thearrest of popular Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi. It was widely ...
The acting chairman of the anti-graft agency, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has reacted to the arrest of Instagram celebrity, Ramon Igbalode AKA Hushpuppi.
Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the anti-graft agency, EFCC, has reacted to the arrest of Instagram celebrity, Ramon Igbalode popularly known as #Hushpuppi.
The acting chairman of the anti-graft agency, EFCC, has reacted to the arrest of Instagram celebrity,…
EFCC not involved in arrest of Hushpuppi – Magu The acting chairman of the anti-graft agency, EFCC, has reacted over the arrest of popular Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi. Hushpuppi was reportedly...
In an interview on TVC News Journalists Hangout, on Friday, Mr Magu said the commission is yet to be involved in the case.


