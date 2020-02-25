

News at a Glance



EFCC docks Mama Boko Haram, others over alleged N42m fraud Daily Times - The The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has docked d Aisha Alkali Wakil better known as “Mama Boko Haram This came as the EFCC’S Maiduguri Zonal Office on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 secured the conviction of one Alhaji Gaji Goni Bukar.



News Credibility Score: 95%



