EFCC secures final forfeiture of four-bedroom duplex in Ilorin The Guardian - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) said it’s Ilorin Zonal Office has secured the final forfeiture of a four-bedroom duplex situated at Lekki Gardens Estate, Phase 5, in the Lekki area of Lagos State.



