News at a Glance



EFCC to secure extradition of Ex-Petroleum Minister, Diezani From UK before year end The Breaking Times - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Wednesday that it would perfect the process of securing the return of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to the country to face graft charges preferred against her.



News Credibility Score: 41%