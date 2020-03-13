

News at a Glance



EFCC witness contradicts self in ex-Gov Shema’s N5.7bn fraud trial Ripples Nigeria - A principal witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nasiru Ingawa, on Thursday contradicted himself in the trial of former Governor Ibrahim Shema. Shema, a former governor of Katsina State, is being prosecuted by the EFCC over ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



