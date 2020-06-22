EMBASSY DEMOLITION: Buhari’s incompetence attracts nothing but assaults against Nigerians all over the world —Fani-Kayode Ripples - A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has blamed the demolition of Nigeria’s Embassy in Ghana on alleged weakness and incompetence of President Muhammadu Buhari. A section of the staff quarters of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana was ...



News Credibility Score: 70%