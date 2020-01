News at a Glance



EMPTY TREASURY: Disregard Orbih’s beer parlour gossips, Obaseki says Ripples Nigeria - Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has called on the people of the state to disregard tales of empty treasury by the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Dan Orbih, describing it as beer parlour gossip.



News Credibility Score: 61%