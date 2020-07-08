Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


END TIME!! “Over 5,000 People Including Nigerians Are In Queue For Rituals”, Herbalist Confesses As Over 2000 Bodies Recovered
News photo Naija Loaded  - A Togolese man identified as a fortified herbalist confesses after being nabbed by the Policemen The Herbalist from Togo is where Nigerians especially the Yorubas, troupe to for money rituals,...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Another Source

MAD OO! Herbalist Used Pastor For Ritual In Osun State – Who Go Settle This Matter? Newzandar News:
I Used The Pastor For Ritual After He Came Seeking For Spiritual Powers – Herbalist ConfessesA 48-year-old herbalist, Isiaka Ogunkoya has been arrested by the [...]


   More Picks
1 No Imo Lawmaker Can Impeach The Speaker-Hon . Dominic Ezerioha - Naija News, 1 hour ago
2 Court refuses to grant Okorocha’s bid to stop probe for alleged fraud - Ripples Nigeria, 1 hour ago
3 "A Woman Of Integrity, Intelligent" Yinka Quadri Celebrates His Wife With Romantic Words. (Photos) - Gboah, 2 hours ago
4 FEC okays N25b augmentation for Enugu-Port Harcourt highway contract - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
5 New Video: Ladipoe feat. Simi – Know You - Bella Naija, 2 hours ago
6 ONDO: APC panel screens Akeredolu, 11 others ahead of governorship primaries - Ripples, 2 hours ago
7 Every rape victim enjoy the act after being forced – Counselor Lutterodt (Video) - The Info NG, 2 hours ago
8 Ondo Election: APC screens Akeredolu for primary 2 days after recovering from coronavirus - Pulse Nigeria, 3 hours ago
9 Nigeria’s coal reserves could generate 53,900MW by 2030 - Energy Mix Report, 3 hours ago
10 FG Suspends Reopening of Schools - Western Post News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info