

News at a Glance



EPL: Five players Lampard wants to leave Chelsea revealed See Naija - Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, is ready to sell several first-team players, to help fund a summer rebuild, according to ESPN. However, the Blues will resist offers for midfield duo N’Golo Kante and Jorginho. The club has money from the sale of Eden ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



