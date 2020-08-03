Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EPL: Lampard gives update on Willian’s future at Chelsea after FA Cup final absence
News photo Daily Post  - Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard, has said he is in the dark over Willian’s future at the club. Willian sat out Saturday’s FA Cup final loss to Arsenal due to injury.

21 hours ago
Frank Lampard Makes Demand From Premier League After Losing FA Cup Final (See What He Wants) Naija Loaded:
Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has urged the Premier League to give his team “a fair start”, by delaying their first fixture until after the proposed September 12 date for the 20202021 season.
Willian has again turned down an offer of a two-year contract from Chelsea, but the winger has delayed making a final decision on his future.
Football: Frank Lampard Confirms Willian’s Exit Oyo Gist:
Chelsea Maestro, Willian Borges is set to move on to the next stage of his career as it seem his time at the bridge is over.
Lampard Berates Chelsea Stars After FA Cup Defeat To Arsenal The Will:
LS, August 02, (THEWILL) – Chelsea FC manager, Frank Lampard has described his players’ approach to Saturday’s FA Cup final match between the Blues and Arsenal FC as “complacent”.


