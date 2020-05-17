

News at a Glance



EWU ON COVID-19, SARS, EBOLA: Inside Catholic research centre where monks cure with herbs Vanguard News - …Blame our brainwashed leaders for non-recognition of our anti-coronavirus products – Rev. Fr. Adodo, co-founder Reverend Father Anselm Gbenga Adodo is a scholar and a pioneer of alternative medicine in Africa. He is also a Benedictine monk and priest ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



