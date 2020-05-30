Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EXCLUSIVE: "I moved to banana with money I made from singing about bananas falling on someone" Davido says after he got a house in Banana Island
Emperor Gist  - Davido took to Twitter to post about the new house he got in Banana Island with money made from singing about "banana falling on someone".The house, located in the exclusive highbrow area of Lagos, features a private lift, something the singer says he' ...

6 hours ago
1 Herdsmen abduct 4 persons in Ika North East, Delta - iBrand TV, 2 hours ago
2 COVID-19 won’t truncate electoral process – INEC - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
3 Moscow-bound plane called back after pilot tests positive for COVID-19 - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
4 George Floyd murder: More soldiers to patrol Minneapolis as unrest takes hold nationwide - National Accord, 3 hours ago
5 Coronavirus in Africa: Nigeria overtakes Algeria as Cases hits 135,292 - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
6 We Are Targeting N1 Billion Monthly IGR – Bauchi Government - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Edo extends case search to 620 communities - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
8 Africa Magic launches Live Band 'Owanbe' Groove - #AMOwambe Premiering on Africa Magic Urban and Family - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Humanitarian ministry debunks fraud allegation over school feeding program - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
10 We are targeting N1billion monthly IGR – Bauchi govt - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
