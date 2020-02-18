

News at a Glance



EXCLUSIVE: Witnesses Confirm Amaechi's Presence During Kaduna Train Station Attack Sahara Reporters - Contrary to denial by Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and other loyalists of the All Progressives Congress, SaharaReporters has confirmed that Amaechi and other train passengers were attacked by bandits in Kaduna at the Rigasa Train Station ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



