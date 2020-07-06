

News at a Glance



EXPOSED: How We Rigged 2016 Guber Election For Akeredolu – Ondo SSG Global Village Extra - SUGAR LAND, Texas. (GVE) – Ifedayo Abegunde, the Secretary to the Ondo State Government (SSG), who resigned his position on Monday, has alleged that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu didn’t win the 2016 governorship election in the state as declared. Mr.



News Credibility Score: 21%



