

News at a Glance



EXPOSED: That Man in Aso Rock Is Jibril Made In China – Nnamdi Kanu Reveals (See Photos) Eco City Reporters - Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the Leader of IPOB, has said that Buhari that made the Last Coronavirus Broadcast is not Jubril nor Buhari, But the Chinese Version of Buhari with mask, Reveals the plans of China in Nigeria. Recall that Nnamdi Kanu said that Buhari ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



