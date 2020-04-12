

News at a Glance



Easter: Celebrate with hope, the last word belongs to God, Primate Ndukuba tells Christians Global Upfront - By Madu Onuorah The Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, Anglican Communion, the Most Reverend Henry C. Ndukuba has urged Christians to celebrate Easter with hope, knowing that evil would never prevail, because the last word belongs to ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



