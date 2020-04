News at a Glance



Ecobank Group And AUDA Collaborate To Support African MSMEs The Cheer News - BY DAYO ADESULU Chief Executive Officer, African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), Dr Ibrahim Assane Mayaki and Ecobank Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Ade Ayeyemi have agreed to collaborate on a continental initiative to support African Micro ...



News Credibility Score: 61%