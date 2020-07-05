Edo 2020: Edos in Diaspora swell support for Obaseki’s re-election Nigerian Observer - Ahead of the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Edo indigenes in the Diaspora have thrown their weight in support of the re-election bid of the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Rt. Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu.



