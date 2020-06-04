

News at a Glance



Edo 2020: Idahosa Thanks Buhari, Says Oshiomhole Can’t Be Trusted My Celebrity & I - Chief Charles Idahosa, a former Commissioner for Information and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state has expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the party for their ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



