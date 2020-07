Edo 2020: Ogiemwonyi Endorses Ize-Iyamu Candidacy, Donates Campaign Secretariat Leadership - Former Minister of state for Works and one of the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant that contested for the party’s ticket, Dr Chris Ogiemwonyi, yesterday announced his endorsement of the APC Governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize- ...



News Credibility Score: 99%