Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Edo 2020: PDP Speaks On Automatic Ticket For Gov. Obaseki
Naija Loaded  - Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo State, Tony Aziegbemi, has insisted that there will be no automatic ticket for Governor Godwin Obaseki if he finally joins the...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 Charlamagne tha God: ‘America had to know that it would come to this’ - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
2 Who is afraid of E-Money? - Newzandar News, 6 hours ago
3 Why I stopped kissing, hugging in Nollywood films – Ali Nuhu - Daily Nigerian, 6 hours ago
4 Katsina building 722-bed centre - Newzandar News, 6 hours ago
5 Tolani Otedola is taking over - Newzandar News, 6 hours ago
6 Oyegun’s clamour for automatic tickets for Obaseki, Akeredolu, disappointing, undemocratic, says APC Chieftain - Champion Newspapers, 6 hours ago
7 Rising musician hopes to be bigger than Wizkid, Davido - Newzandar News, 6 hours ago
8 ULC: How labour can handle post-coronavirus challenges - Gistvile, 6 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: Nigeria records 182 new cases, total nears 9,000 - Premium Times, 6 hours ago
10 Ali Nuhu: Why I don’t kiss or hug in movies - Newzandar News, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info