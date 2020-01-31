

News at a Glance



Edo 2020: Scores injured as Idahagbon is attacked Vanguard News - Attack is due to in-fighting says Obaseki’s aide By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City Barely 48 hours after Governor Godwin Obaseki threatened to expel Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from the All Progressives Congress (APC) where he also instructed local government ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



