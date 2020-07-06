

News at a Glance



Edo 2020: We’ll Isolate Wike, Win Election Before He Recovers – Ganduje News Break - Abdullahi Ganduje, Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Edo State governorship election, has boasted that his committee will dismantle the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 19 September poll.



News Credibility Score: 41%



