Edo APC Crisis: Obaseki Rejects Lawan-led Reconciliation Committee
News photo Concise News  - Governor Godwin Obaseki has rejected the Senate President Ahmad Lawan-led National Reconciliation Committee set up to resolve the crisis in the Edo State Chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

2 hours ago
 Additional Sources

APC crisis: Senate President, other interested parties can’t lead reconciliation c’ttee ― Edo Govt Vanguard News:
The Edo State Government has rejected the composition of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan-led All Progressives Congress (APC)’s National Reconciliation Committee, noting that the committee was populated by persons with vested interests in the crisis ...
The Guardian:
The ObasekiShaibu Movement (OSM) has rejected the Senate President Ahmad Lawan-led All Progressives Congress (APC) National Reconciliation Committee constituted by the National Working Committee
Edo 2020: Obaseki campaign team rejects APC reconciliation committee The News Guru:
The ObasekiShaibu Movement (OSM) on Thursday rejected the All Progressives Congress (APC) national reconciliation committee led by Senate President Ahmad Lawan. OSM works for the re-election of Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy Philip ...
Senate President Lawan, others gets fresh appointment The Giant:
Senate President Ahmad Lawan has been appointed as the leader of a 10-member National Reconciliation Committee to resolve the unending crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).This was disclosed in a statement by the national publicity ...
News Break:
The Edo State government has rejected the composition of the national reconciliation committee by Senate president, Ahmed Lawan, over the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.
APC Constitutes 10-Member Reconciliation Committee (Full List) News Dey:
File image of Adams Oshiomhole with President Muhammadu Buhari (photo credit: State House) The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a high-powered 10-member National Reconciliation Committee, Concise News reports.
Obaseki/Shaibu Support Group Rejects Lawan-led APC Reconciliation Committee Aledeh:
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu
Gist Punch:
The ObasekiShaibu Movement, a support group for the re-election of Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki; and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, on Thursday rejected the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan-led All Progressives Congress National Reconciliation ...
Metro Watch:
By Ngozi Ekhator The Edo State Government has rejected the composition of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan-led All Progressives Congress (APC)’s National Reconciliation Committee, noting that the committee was populated by persons with vested ...
Tori News:
The committee was set up by the party's National Working Committee to resolve the lingering crisis in the state chapter.


