News at a Glance



Edo APC: Shaibu takes over political leadership of Edo North from Oshiomhole Nigerian Observer - The Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, has taken over the political leadership of Edo North Senatorial District of the All Progressives Congress (APC), from the suspended National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. The APC ...



News Credibility Score: 92%