News at a Glance



Edo APC crisis: Federal High Court dismisses forgery suit against lawmaker-elect Vanguard News - By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City The Federal High Court sitting in Benin city and presided over by Hon. Justice M G. Umar has dismissed a certificate forgery suit filed by Nosa Victor Omoregie of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Hon. Dumez ...



News Credibility Score: 95%