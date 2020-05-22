

Edo APC writes INEC, accuses Obaseki of planning to scuttle primary election with inflated COVID-19 cases Champion Newspapers - The Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC] detailing alleged plans by Governor Godwin Obaseki to scuttle the party’s primary election slated for next month in Edo State ...



