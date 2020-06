Edo Election 2020: Gov. Obaseki to reveal next action after meeting with Buhari Ogene African - EDO, Nigeria – The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has said he will reveal his next step, after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari. Obaseki has been disqualified from participating in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary on June 22.



News Credibility Score: 99%