

News at a Glance



Edo Governor, Obaseki, Seeks Oshiomole’s Arrest, Petitions Police, DSS The Breaking Times - The political crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress in Edo State on Monday took a new twist as Governor Godwin Obaseki called for the arrest of the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. The request for Oshiomhole’s arrest was ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



