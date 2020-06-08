Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Edo Govt Grants PDP Approval To Use Samuel Ogbemudia Staduim For Its Governorship Primaries
The Breaking Times  - The Edo State Government has granted approval for the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to use the Samuel Ogbemudia Staduim for its Governorship Primaries. This was contained in a statement endorsed by Chris Osa Nehikhare, Publicity Secretary of the PDP ...

21 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Edo, Ondo guber: PDP opts for indirect primaries Vanguard News:
By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja Ahead of the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states slated for September and October 2020 respectively, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said it would adopt the indirect primaries model to pick its candidates.
Leadership:
The Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa has raised the  alarm over inherent dangers of conducting indirect primaries by political parties in Edo State. The group in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mr Steve Adepoju said, ...
Champion Newspapers:
A Federal High Court in Benin City, Edo state on Monday granted an order restraining the All Progressives Congress and its national chairman from conducting any primary election in Edo State ahead of the state governorship election in September, ...


