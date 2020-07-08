Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Edo Guber 2020: Gov. Wike reveals why APC chose Ganduje as campaign chairman
News photo Ogene African  - RIVERS, Nigeria – Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has alleged that the All Progressives Congress, APC, chose the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the Chairman of their campaign council for Edo governorship election because they saw ...

9 hours ago
Your Dollar Will Not Work In Edo State – Wike Tells Ganduje Information Nigeria:
The polity towards the 2020 gubernatorial poll in Edo state is no doubt heating up as the duo of Umar Ganduje, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council for Edo governorship and Nyesom Wike, Rivers governor and chairman of the ...
Your Dollars Will Not Work In Edo – Wike Tells Ganduje The Trent:
Nyesom Wike, the chairman, national campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Edo state governorship election and governor of Rivers State, has brushed off remark credited to the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje that he ( ...
In Niger Delta, We’ll ‘Chop’ Your Dollars But You Won’t Win In Edo State – Wike Warns Ganduje KOKO TV Nigeria:
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has reacted to a statement credited to his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje concerning Edo governorship electon.
Velox News:
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has alleged that the All Progressives Congress, APC, chose the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the Chairman of their campaign council for Edo governorship election because they saw him pocketing ...
City Voice:
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has responded to an attack on him by his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje as the campaign for the Edo State governorship election hots up.
Wike Replies Ganduje: Your Dollars Won Gist Punch:
The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party National Campaign Council for the Edo State Governorship Election, Governor Nyesom Wike, has said his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, is the one who deserves to be isolated, not him.He said this ...


