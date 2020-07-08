Edo Guber 2020: Gov. Wike reveals why APC chose Ganduje as campaign chairman Ogene African - RIVERS, Nigeria – Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has alleged that the All Progressives Congress, APC, chose the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the Chairman of their campaign council for Edo governorship election because they saw ...



News Credibility Score: 70%