Edo Guber: Mass Exodus Looms In APC As Obaseki Gets Nod To Dump Party Leadership - LEADERSHIP : There is anxiety in the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over impending mass defection as the faction of the party loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki yesterday endorsed his defection from the ruling party.



